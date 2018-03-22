DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15&#40;d&#41; of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934

Date of Report &#40;Date of Earliest Event Reported&#41;: March 21, 2018

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

&#40;Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter&#41;

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;















Ohio1-487934-0183970
&amp;#40;State or other
&amp;#40;Commission File &amp;#40;I.R.S.
Employer

jurisdiction ofNumber&amp;#41;Identification

No.&#41;

incorporation&#41;

5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. 44720-8077
Box 3077,

North Canton, Ohio

&#40;Address of principal &#40;Zip Code&#41;
executive offices&#41;


&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers&#59; Election of
Directors&#59; Appointment of Certain

Officers&#59; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 21, 2018, Dr. Juergen Wunram, Senior Vice President and Chief
Operating Officer, informed Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated &#40;the
&quot;Company&quot;&#41;

that he will retire on May 31, 2018. Dr. Wunram will also step down from
his position on the Company"s Board of Directors as well as officer and
director positions of Diebold Nixdorf AG on the same date. The Company and
Dr. Wunram have agreed that, upon his retirement on May 31, 2018, he will
receive &#40;i&#41; the pro-rata portion of his 2018 annual cash bonus
award &#40;based

on 100% achievement&#41; in the amount of EUR229,605 and &#40;ii&#41; the
annual

contribution to his Wincor Nixdorf Pension Scheme in the amount of
EUR100,000. Dr. Wunram"s outstanding stock options and restricted stock
units will become nonforfeitable and vest in accordance with the terms of
the respective award agreement. He will also remain eligible to receive his
performance-based share awards and his performance-based cash incentive
awards &#40;the &quot;DN Performance Awards&quot;&#41; as if his employment
had not

terminated pursuant to the terms of such awards.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;















Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
March 21, 2018By:/s/ Jonathan B. Leiken


Name: Jonathan B. Leiken


Title: Senior Vice President,


Chief Legal Officer and


Secretary

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
