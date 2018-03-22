DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 21, 2018



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated



Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of

Directors; Appointment of Certain



Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



On March 21, 2018, Dr. Juergen Wunram, Senior Vice President and Chief

Operating Officer, informed Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the

"Company")



that he will retire on May 31, 2018. Dr. Wunram will also step down from

his position on the Company"s Board of Directors as well as officer and

director positions of Diebold Nixdorf AG on the same date. The Company and

Dr. Wunram have agreed that, upon his retirement on May 31, 2018, he will

receive (i) the pro-rata portion of his 2018 annual cash bonus

award (based



on 100% achievement) in the amount of EUR229,605 and (ii) the

annual



contribution to his Wincor Nixdorf Pension Scheme in the amount of

EUR100,000. Dr. Wunram"s outstanding stock options and restricted stock

units will become nonforfeitable and vest in accordance with the terms of

the respective award agreement. He will also remain eligible to receive his

performance-based share awards and his performance-based cash incentive

awards (the "DN Performance Awards") as if his employment

had not



terminated pursuant to the terms of such awards.



