Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation

ADLER Real Estate AG: Special Tender Offer for Brack Capital Properties N.V. successful

- ADLER Real Estate AG to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. following successful Special Tender Offer for 25.8% percent

- Conditions precedent for acquisition of 41.04 percent stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V. from Redzone Empire Holding Limited fulfilled

- Further tenders possible during additional acceptance period ending on 26 March 2018

Berlin, 22 March 2018 - A large majority of shares in Brack Capital Properties N. V. ("BCP") has been tendered into the Special Tender Offer (STO) to the shareholders of BCP which had been published on 19 February 2018. ADLER Real Estate AG ("ADLER") has thus passed the minimum acceptance level of 5 percent. The STO has also been approved by the majority of responding BCP shareholders and is thus successful.

As the amount of tendered shares exceeds the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the STO, ADLER will acquire a pro-rata portion of all shares tendered amounting to the targeted c. 25.8 percent. The acquisition volume for the shares acquired under the STO amounts to c. ILS 877 Mio. (c. EUR 205 Mio. at yesterday"s ILS/EUR exchange rate published by Bloomberg).

With the success of the STO, the conditions precedent for the closing of the share purchase agreement which ADLER had agreed upon with Redzone Empire Holding Limited ("Redzone") on 16 February 2018 for the acquisition of a 41.04 percent stake in BCP have also been fulfilled. ADLER expects members of BCP"s senior management to exercise their right to sell additional shares to ADLER to the extent not taken up through the STO. In total, ADLER is thus expected to acquire approximately 70 percent of the shares in BCP.

BCP shareholders may still tender their shares into the STO at unchanged terms during an additional acceptance period ending on 26 March 2:00 pm CEST.

The German Federal Cartel Office has already cleared the transaction. The settlement for all shares acquired under the STO and the closing of the share purchase agreement with Redzone are expected in early April 2018.



