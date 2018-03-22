

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): IPO





DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Placement price for DWS IPO set at EUR 32.50 per share





22-March-2018 / 18:37 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.





Frankfurt am Main, 22 March 2018 - The placement price for shares offered in the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA ("DWS") has been set at EUR 32.50 per share. In total, 44,500,000 existing DWS shares have been placed with new investors, equaling a total placement volume of about EUR 1.4 billion, including 4,500,000 shares to cover over-allotments.





Based on the placement price, the market capitalization of DWS amounts to EUR 6.5 billion, with investors other than Deutsche Bank owning 22.25 percent of the DWS shares, assuming the greenshoe option is fully exercised.





Tomorrow, DWS shares will start trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) under the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000DWS1007 and German Securities Code (WKN) DWS100.









Important note



This announcement is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. The offer for DWS shares has concluded. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There was no public offer in the United States of America.







This announcement is not a prospectus. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this document except on the basis of information in the prospectus issued by the company in connection with the offering of such shares. Copies of the prospectus are available free of charge from the issuer or on www.dws.com/ir.









Contact:



Adib Sisani



Global Head of Media Relations





DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA



Mainzer Landstr. 11-17



60329 Frankfurt



Germany





+49 69 910 61960



adib.sisani@dws.com















22-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



