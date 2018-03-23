DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann confirms preliminary figures and proposes EUR0.20 dividend per share
2018. március 22., csütörtök, 20:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
Aumann confirms preliminary figures and proposes EUR0.20 dividend per share
Beelen, 22 March 2018
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) confirms the preliminary figures for 2017 that were announced on 22 February 2018. Revenues grew by 34.8% to EUR210.4 million, of which 28.9% came from the E-mobility segment. Order intake increased by 48.5% to EUR282.3 million. Adjusted EBIT reached EUR21.0 million, taking into account an adjustment of EUR0.9 million for PPA and acquisition related costs. Earnings per share were 0.94 EUR.
Today, Management and Supervisory Board of Aumann AG have decided unanimously, to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018 a dividend of EUR0.20 per share for fiscal year 2017. The management board also reiterates its forecast for 2018 and expects revenue growth of at least 42.6% to more than EUR300 million and an adjusted EBIT of EUR28 to EUR31 million.
Dr Christof Nesemeier, Co-founder and CEO of MBB SE, will run in the election of the supervisory board at the Annual General Meeting. Klaus Seidel, CTO of MBB SE, will therefore make his seat in the supervisory board available.
The complete financial report 2017 will be released on 25 April 2018 on www.aumann-ag.com.
About Aumann AG
Aumann is a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient manufacturing of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly for the automotive industry. Leading companies worldwide count on Aumann"s solutions for the serial production of electric and hybrid drivetrains as well as solutions for automated production lines.
Further information on Aumann can be found at www.aumann-ag.com.
