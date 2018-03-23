







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





23.03.2018 / 11:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Kimberly

Last name(s):

Hammonds



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG





b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares resulting from compensation components granted in 2017. Transaction with a weighted average price of EUR 12.8891





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.7474 EUR





1351.22 EUR



12.9165 EUR





7078.24 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.8891 EUR





8429.46 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



