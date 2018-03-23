DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2018. március 23., péntek, 12:57
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
668119 23.03.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]