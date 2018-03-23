DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.03.2018 / 15:37


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG__Jahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf
English: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_-_Annual_financial_report_2017_180329.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
