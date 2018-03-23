DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Constantin Medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018

German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42

English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018

German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42

English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42





