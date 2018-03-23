DGAP-AFR: Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.03.2018 / 19:06


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018
German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42
English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018
German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42
English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42














Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG

Münchener Straße 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Germany
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de





 
