

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG decides to file application related to change of sub-segment of the stock exchange





23-March-2018 / 21:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Bad Vilbel, March 23, 2018, 07.25pm - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG (STADA) decided today after the close of the stock exchange to apply to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to § 57 of the "Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse" shortly for the revocation of admission of the STADA shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard), whereby the STADA shares will be listed on the regulated market (General Standard) for trading ex officio.



Bad Vilbel, March 23, 2018, 07.25pm - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG () decided today after the close of the stock exchange to apply to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to § 57 of the "Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse" shortly for the revocation of admission of the STADA shares to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard), whereby the STADA shares will be listed on the regulated market (General Standard) for trading ex officio. By changing the sub-segment of the stock exchange the company"s post-listing obligations like certain reporting and publication requirements will fall away. This will avoid substantial effort and assist the Company in cost-saving and streamlining processes. The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the Management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com).



Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel /



Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de



or visit us online on www.stada.de.

















23-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



