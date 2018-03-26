DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





26.03.2018 / 12:39





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014



in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation

(EU)



2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program



26 March 2018



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany



WKN: 555200 and A2G82W



ISIN: DE0005552004 and DE000A2G82W5



In the time period from 19 March 2018 until and including 23 March 2018, a

number of 885,619 shares were bought back within the framework of the

current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:



<TABLE_START>



Date Number of shares Average price Purchased volume

(EUR)

















acquired



&#40;EUR&#41;



19 Mar 2018

57,000

36,5021

2,080,622.50



20 Mar 2018

180,000

36,5312

6,575,614.30



21 Mar 2018

180,000

36,3213

6,537,837.46



22 Mar 2018

180,000

35,8376

6,450,763.88



23 Mar 2018

288,619

35,0211

10,107,754.58



Total

885,619

35,8536

31,752,592.72



<TABLE_END>



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company

website



(http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-back.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the current share buyback program in the time period from 8 March 2018

until and including 23 March 2018 amounts to 1,284,619 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any

solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

