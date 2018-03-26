DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

2018. március 26., hétfő, 12:39





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission


Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission


26.03.2018 / 12:39


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No.
596/2014

in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation
&#40;EU&#41;

2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26 March 2018

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200 and A2G82W

ISIN: DE0005552004 and DE000A2G82W5

In the time period from 19 March 2018 until and including 23 March 2018, a
number of 885,619 shares were bought back within the framework of the
current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;

Date Number of shares Average price Purchased volume
&#40;EUR&#41;


































acquired
&amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;

19 Mar 201857,00036,50212,080,622.50

20 Mar 2018180,00036,53126,575,614.30

21 Mar 2018180,00036,32136,537,837.46

22 Mar 2018180,00035,83766,450,763.88

23 Mar 2018288,61935,021110,107,754.58

Total885,61935,853631,752,592.72

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company
website

&#40;http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-back.html&#41;.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the current share buyback program in the time period from 8 March 2018
until and including 23 March 2018 amounts to 1,284,619 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 &#40;0&#41; 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any
solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
