DGAP-DD: First Sensor AG english

2018. március 26., hétfő, 18:09








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


26.03.2018 / 18:08



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Gollwitzer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

First Sensor AG


b) LEI

52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007201907


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of the granting of 25,000 stock options under the stock option program 2016/II for members of the Management Board of First Sensor AG. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. The exercise price of the respective stock option per share corresponds to the average of the First Sensor share of the last 30 trading days before the respective exercise date plus 20%, but at least EUR 15.00 each.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-26; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



41537  26.03.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum