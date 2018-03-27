DGAP-AFR: Probiodrug AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2018 / 07:00


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Probiodrug AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 03, 2018
German: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/
English: http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/














Language: English
Company: Probiodrug AG

Weinbergweg 22

06120 Halle/Saale

Germany
Internet: www.probiodrug.de





 
