Lübeck, 27 March, 2018 - Hans-Joachim Ihde, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("company" or "SLM Solutions") and Henner Schöneborn, currently a member of the Management Board and CTO of SLM Solutions, jointly announce that Henner Schöneborn will not be extending his executive employment that runs until June 30 of this year and will therefore be withdrawing from the company"s Management Board at mid-year.

"Henner Schöneborn has held positions of responsibility in the service of SLM Solutions and its predecessor companies for nearly 25 years. Our thanks go to him for his dedicated commitment throughout all these years," says Hans-Joachim Ihde. Henner Schöneborn joined the company as a sales employee in 1993 and was responsible for international sales from 1996 to 2013, as well as for the introduction of the SLM-technology in 2002 and its development through to 2013. Henner Schöneborn was appointed to the company"s Management Board in 2014. In his capacity as a Management Board member, he was initially responsible for a portfolio comprising IP, Innovation and Business Development and, as from 2017, also for Research & Development.

Henner Schöneborn explains his reasons for withdrawing from the company"s Management Board: "The decision to allow the Management Board appointment to expire was amicably made. For me, it was a decision swayed by personal reasons. After almost 25 years at SLM Solutions, the time has come for me to take on new challenges. I will remain in close contact with SLM Solutions and its great team."

Uwe Bögershausen, CFO and Speaker of the Management Board, adds: "Henner Schöneborn was an expert partner in discussion for everything to do with the technology of our systems, both within the company and externally. It was a great pleasure for me to have worked together with him over the last years. We are currently in advanced talks with Henner Schöneborn about a consultancy agreement. He would then be able to advise the company"s Management Board in the role of consultant at least until mid-2019 and to brief his successor."

A successor for Henner Schöneborn is found, effective from 01 August 2018. More details will be announced separately in due course.





About the company:

Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company"s shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock has been listed in the TecDAX index since March 21, 2016. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 370 members of staff in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.



