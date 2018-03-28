DGAP-AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.03.2018 / 10:12


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: http://www.manz.com/downloads/Manz_AG_Bericht_2017.pdf
English: http://www.manz.com/downloads/Manz_AG_Report_2017.pdf














Language: English
Company: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
