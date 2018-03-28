DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.03.2018 / 12:15


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on March 27, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 20 March 2018
Person obliged to notify: S. Goldstein
Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861
Place of residence: Essen



Distribution in numbers



















Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Explanation
Bearer

share		 18.849.613,00 18.849.613,00 Real Real Indirectly- (Cooperatieve Activum SG Fund III Investments U.A., Cooperatieve Formart Investments U.A., Cooperatieve ASG Fund V Investments U.A.) Physical Delivery  

 


Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 50,96% 0,00% 0,00% 50,96% 0,00%
Voting rights 50,96% 0,00% 0,00% 50,96% 0,00%

 



Distribution in numbers (short)







Number of shares Manner of disposal
   

 



Distribution in percentages (short)









Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
     

 

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55118















Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
