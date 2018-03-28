The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on March 27, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 March 2018

Person obliged to notify: S. Goldstein

Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861

Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Explanation

Bearer



share

18.849.613,00

18.849.613,00

Real

Real

Indirectly- (Cooperatieve Activum SG Fund III Investments U.A., Cooperatieve Formart Investments U.A., Cooperatieve ASG Fund V Investments U.A.)

Physical Delivery







Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

50,96%

0,00%

0,00%

50,96%

0,00%

Voting rights

50,96%

0,00%

0,00%

50,96%

0,00%







Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal











Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential









Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55118