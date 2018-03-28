DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2018. március 28., szerda, 12:15
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on March 27, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 20 March 2018
Distribution in numbers
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55118
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
|Baumstraße 25
|45128 Essen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
669829 28.03.2018
