Hamburg, 28 March 2018

Reorganisation of the Hapag-Lloyd Executive Board

- Reallocation of responsibilities throughout the Executive Board

- CEO Rolf Habben Jansen to take over sales areas

- Joachim Schlotfeldt to become new Executive Board member for HR and Global Procurement, among other areas

- CCO Thorsten Haeser to step down

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG approved a reallocation of the Executive Board"s responsibilities at its meeting today. CEO Rolf Habben Jansen will now be responsible for global sales activities.

Joachim Schlotfeldt will become a new member of Hapag-Lloyd AG"s Executive Board as at 1 April 2018. In addition to other areas of responsibility, he will take charge of Human Resources (currently the responsibility of the CEO) as Labour Director, as well as Global Procurement. The latter is currently the responsibility of the COO.

Joachim Schlotfeldt has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2007. Its members comprise the Executive Board and the Company"s top ten managers. They meet four times year to discuss the most important issues and make decisions. Schlotfeldt"s most recent role was as Managing Director of the key Regions Asia and Europe. Prior to that, he successfully worked in a variety of other management positions for Hapag-Lloyd in Europe and Asia.

"In Joachim Schlotfeldt, we have obtained a very experienced manager with many years of experience in the Company. He is the ideal fit for this important role," said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

CCO Thorsten Haeser is leaving the Company as at 31 March 2018 on the most amicable of terms. With great professionalism and personal dedication, he managed and realigned the Executive Board"s sales responsibilities. Following the merger with container liner shipping company United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), Haeser played a key part in the smooth integration of UASC"s business into Hapag-Lloyd AG. Haeser was also instrumental in advancing the digitalisation of the Company. Overall, he made a significant contribution to ensuring the future viability and competitiveness of Hapag-Lloyd.

"Thorsten Haeser"s departure represents that of a manager who has played a significant part in the Company"s success over the last three years. Hapag-Lloyd is extremely grateful to him," emphasised Behrendt.

The changes to the areas of responsibilities within the Executive Board are also due to the increased size of Hapag-Lloyd. Following the mergers with the container activities of CSAV (2014) and UASC (2017), the transport capacities and number of containers transported at Hapag-Lloyd have more than doubled. Revenue rose by the around 50% in the same period, and the number of employees increased by around 70%. The restructuring of the Executive Board will make it easier to meet the challenges arising from this rapid growth.

"The Supervisory Board firmly believes that the Executive Board"s new composition will ensure it remains in an excellent position to successfully lead Hapag-Lloyd into the future," says Michael Behrendt.

