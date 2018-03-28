Vontobel Financial Products GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





28.03.2018 / 18:30





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vontobel Financial Products GmbH hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2018

German: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente

English: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/SV/Produkter/Jurisdiska_dokument





28.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

