28.03.2018 / 18:30


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Vontobel Financial Products GmbH hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2018
German: https://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente
English: https://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/SV/Produkter/Jurisdiska_dokument














