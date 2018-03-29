DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEPFA ACS BANK / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DEPFA ACS BANK hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018

English: http://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations





