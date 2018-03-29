DGAP-Ad-hoc: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





De Raj Group AG: Changes in the Management Board





29-March-2018 / 13:08 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management Board





Cologne, 29th March 2018:



De Raj Group AG, Cologne, (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) herewith announces that the Member of the Management Board of the Company, Mr Vaidyanathan Mulandram Nateshan, has resigned from office with immediate effect due to personal reasons.





As a replacement, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Eelasegeran T Nadarajah as Member of the Management Board to serve as an interim manager. The Company thanks Mr Nateshan for his services and wishes him all the best for his future career.





For further information:





De Raj Group AG



Investor Relations



Jörg Peters



Phone: +49 6171 919 24 40



mailto: joerg.peters@thederajgroup.com







Issuer: De Raj Group AG



Christophstr. 15-17



D-50672 Cologne



Phone: +49 221 299 85 07



FAX: +49 221 299 85 08



mailto: joerg.peters@thederajgroup.com



URL: www.thederajgroup.com



ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1



Stock markets: Vienna Stock Exchange, Standard Market Auction



Deutsche Börse, XETRA and Open Market



Index: WBI Wiener Börse Index (All Share Index Vienna Stock Exchange)



Language: English







