De Raj Group AG: Changes in the Management Board


29-March-2018


De Raj Group AG announces changes in the Management Board


Cologne, 29th March 2018:

De Raj Group AG, Cologne, (ISIN: DE000A2GSWR1) herewith announces that the Member of the Management Board of the Company, Mr Vaidyanathan Mulandram Nateshan, has resigned from office with immediate effect due to personal reasons.


As a replacement, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Eelasegeran T Nadarajah as Member of the Management Board to serve as an interim manager. The Company thanks Mr Nateshan for his services and wishes him all the best for his future career.




De Raj Group AG

Investor Relations

Jörg Peters

Phone: +49 6171 919 24 40

joerg.peters@thederajgroup.com



