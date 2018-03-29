DGAP-AFR: DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEPFA BANK plc: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


DEPFA BANK plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
English: http://www.depfa.com/debt-investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations














Company: DEPFA BANK plc

1, Commons Street

 Dublin 1

Ireland
Internet: www.depfa.com





 
