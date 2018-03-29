

Schramberg, March 29, 2018 - In the light of the comprehensive investments into the new high technology plant in China, SCHWEIZER decided today in the framework of a Finance Committee"s Meeting to propose a dividend of 0.30 euro (previous year: 0.65 euro) per share to the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on June 29, 2018, subject to the Supervisory Board"s approval.



With this dividend proposal, the company intends to let its shareholders participate in last year"s business success in spite of the forthcoming investments for further growth. In future, SCHWEIZER will increasingly develop towards a growth stock in order to consistently explore the excellent business potential deriving from the growth markets e-mobility and autonomous driving. With this strategic realignment, SCHWEIZER"s management expects a disproportionate increase of its company value in the medium term.







Contact:



Elisabeth Trik



Investor Relations



Telefon: +49 7422 512 302



Fax: +49 7422 512 397



ir@schweizer.ag







Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and avia- tion electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Re- duction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally- friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production- optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.



With 797 employees SCHWEIZER achieved sales of 120.9 million euro in Fiscal Year 2017 (ending Decem- ber). The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").



For further information please contact: Elisabeth Trik



Schweizer Electronic AG Einsteinstraße 10



78713 Schramberg



Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302



Fax: +49 7422 / 512-777-302



E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag



