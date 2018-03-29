

Final HGB Annual Figures for LION Smart GmbH





LION Smart GmbH closed the 2017 fiscal year with sales revenues of 2,386 TEUR (previous year: 1,307 TEUR) and an operating result of -824 TEUR (previous year: 388 TEUR). Net income changed from 260 TEUR in 2016 to -812 TEUR in 2017. As a result of investments, the balance sheet total increased from 3,027 TEUR to 3,781 TEUR.







The changes in sales revenue and net income are related to BMS contingents not being ordered by a serial customer as well as to an increase in development and personnel costs, particularly for the recently introduced LIGHT Battery technology.



The disclosure report on this announcement will soon be available for download on our website.





http://lionemobility.de/en/investor-relations





----------------------------------------------------------



Final IFRS Annual Figures for TUEV SUED Battery Testing GmbH





The TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH joint venture was able to further increase its turnover by December 31, 2017: Compared to the previous year, sales increased by 39.8 % to 6,660 TEUR (previous year: 4,763 TEUR).



The balance sheet total increased by 37.0 % from 9,779 TEUR to 13,400 TEUR. On the asset side this is mainly due to the increase in cash pool receivables from TÜV SÜD AG in the amount of 1,601 TEUR and the increase in other receivables of affiliated companies of 1,400 TEUR and other assets of 600 TEUR. The shareholders" equity increased due to the increase in capital reserves of 3,000 TEUR and the current net income for the year. A balance sheet profit in the amount of 904 TEUR is recorded.



The net profit increased from 253 TEUR to 803 TEUR, resulting primarily from the increase in sales revenues by 1,897 TEUR. This was offset by the increased personnel expenses of +528 TEUR, depreciation of +108 TEUR as well as other expenses of +494 TEUR.



EBITDA increased from 1,148 TEUR to 1,999 TEUR.



The equity ratio increased from 57.2 % to 70.1 %, mainly due to the rise in the balance sheet profit and the completed capital increase of 3,000 TEUR.







Annual figures:



Turnover current year / previous year: 6.660 TEUR + 39.8 %



Net profit for the year / previous year: 803 TEUR + 217.9 %



Balance sheet profit year / previous year: 904 TEUR + 792.9 %



EBITDA Year / previous year: 1.999 TEUR + 74.1 %



Equity ratio (%): 70.1 %



Balance sheet total / previous year: 13.400 TEUR + 37.0 %





About LION E-Mobility AG:



LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr. Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com





About LION Smart GmbH:



LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.





Disclaimer:



This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company"s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact:



Mr. Walter Wimmer



Email: ir@lionemobility.de



http://www.lionemobility.com







LION E-Mobility AG



Lindenstrasse 16



6340 Baar



