DGAP-NVR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. március 29., csütörtök, 16:35
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
670649 29.03.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]