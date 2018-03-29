DGAP-News: Pharnext to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
2018. március 29., csütörtök, 17:45
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
The presentation will take place as follows:
Pharnext"s first-in-class PLEODRUG(TM), PXT3003, is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of the rare disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A. The results of this trial are expected before the end of 2018.
670669 29.03.2018
