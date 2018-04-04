DGAP-Adhoc: NanoFocus AG: exclusive partnership with Mahr GmbH for standard 3D surface measurement systems
2018. április 03., kedd, 18:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NanoFocus AG / Key word(s): Contract/Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc press release in accordance with Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
NanoFocus AG: exclusive partnership with Mahr GmbH for standard 3D surface measurement systems
Oberhausen, 03.04.2018 - NanoFocus AG (ISIN: DE0005400667) and Mahr GmbH will be working together on an exclusive basis on the production and global distribution of standardised 3D surface measurement systems. The partnership agreement to this effect was approved today by the NanoFocus Supervisory Board. As a result, the two partners will combine leading technology with global distribution capabilities.
The agreement specifies that NanoFocus will supply its standard/laboratory 3D surface measurement systems exclusively to Mahr from now on. Mahr will be responsible for the global distribution of the products. The Mahr Group has around 2,000 employees and is one of the world"s leading full-service providers in the field of production measurement technology - from hand-held callipers to highly automated measurement systems. As a result of the partnership, Mahr will now offer both classic tactile high-end measurement systems and extremely precise optical measurement technology from a single source. The new "MarSurf CM" product range will include five confocal measurement microscopes. The measurement stations are used by manufacturers in the medical technology sector, the automotive industry, the solar and steel industry, forensics and materials management, as well as by providers of electrical engineering and semiconductors, among others. NanoFocus will be the exclusive provider for Mahr in this area. Mahr has held a stake of over 20% in NanoFocus since mid-2017.
NanoFocus AG
About NanoFocus AG:
Contact:
Fabian Lorenz
Investor Relations
T: +49 (0) 221/29831588
Mail: ir@nanofocus.de
Internet: www.nanofocus.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NanoFocus AG
|Max-Planck-Ring 48
|46049 Oberhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0208 62000 55
|Fax:
|0208 62000 99
|E-mail:
|ir@nanofocus.de
|Internet:
|www.nanofocus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005400667
|WKN:
|540066
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
671113 03-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]