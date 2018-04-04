DGAP-Ad-hoc: NanoFocus AG / Key word(s): Contract/Strategic Company Decision





NanoFocus AG: exclusive partnership with Mahr GmbH for standard 3D surface measurement systems





NanoFocus AG

Oberhausen, 03.04.2018 - NanoFocus AG (ISIN: DE0005400667) and Mahr GmbH will be working together on an exclusive basis on the production and global distribution of standardised 3D surface measurement systems. The partnership agreement to this effect was approved today by the NanoFocus Supervisory Board. As a result, the two partners will combine leading technology with global distribution capabilities.





Thanks to the partnership, NanoFocus will obtain a global distribution and service network for standardised systems. This means that the company"s own distribution resources can be used in a more productive manner to take advantage of market opportunities that arise. This applies to specialised and application-specific 3D surface measurement systems for a wide range of areas, such as semiconductor, power train as well as OEM business.

The agreement specifies that NanoFocus will supply its standard/laboratory 3D surface measurement systems exclusively to Mahr from now on. Mahr will be responsible for the global distribution of the products. The Mahr Group has around 2,000 employees and is one of the world"s leading full-service providers in the field of production measurement technology - from hand-held callipers to highly automated measurement systems. As a result of the partnership, Mahr will now offer both classic tactile high-end measurement systems and extremely precise optical measurement technology from a single source. The new "MarSurf CM" product range will include five confocal measurement microscopes. The measurement stations are used by manufacturers in the medical technology sector, the automotive industry, the solar and steel industry, forensics and materials management, as well as by providers of electrical engineering and semiconductors, among others. NanoFocus will be the exclusive provider for Mahr in this area. Mahr has held a stake of over 20% in NanoFocus since mid-2017.





About NanoFocus AG:



The NanoFocus Group develops, produces and distributes optical and tactile measurement systems and software for characterising technical surfaces. The measurement systems from NanoFocus make high-precision 3D surface analyses possible in the micrometre and nanometre range. With high measurement and analysis speeds, the systems are suitable for both the inspection lab and for use in production-related areas and inline checks. The measurement systems are successfully used around the world by market and innovation leaders from the medical, automotive, electronics and semiconductor industries.www.nanofocus.de

