1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jan

Last name(s):

Klatten

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0D6554





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.246 EUR





18557.006 EUR



7.246 EUR





2594.068 EUR



7.244 EUR





3955.224 EUR



7.21 EUR





4232.27 EUR



7.21 EUR





14845.39 EUR



7.21 EUR





14845.39 EUR



7.21 EUR





2573.97 EUR



7.208 EUR





2573.256 EUR



7.206 EUR





5490.972 EUR



7.204 EUR





6173.828 EUR



7.202 EUR





2916.81 EUR



7.21 EUR





19993.33 EUR



7.2 EUR





14011.2 EUR



7.2 EUR





720 EUR



7.2 EUR





2707.2 EUR



7.2 EUR





1900.8 EUR



7.2 EUR





48650.4 EUR



7.198 EUR





4009.286 EUR



7.164 EUR





2392.776 EUR



7.164 EUR





3567.672 EUR



7.164 EUR





19314.144 EUR



7.16 EUR





2391.44 EUR



7.128 EUR





185.328 EUR



7.128 EUR





6942.672 EUR



7.108 EUR





5672.184 EUR



7.108 EUR





3596.648 EUR



7.084 EUR





4625.852 EUR



7.082 EUR





17032.21 EUR



7.082 EUR





991.48 EUR



7.082 EUR





3916.346 EUR



7.1 EUR





6645.6 EUR



7.1 EUR





837.8 EUR



7.1 EUR





560.9 EUR



7.1 EUR





1427.1 EUR



7.1 EUR





4629.2 EUR



7.098 EUR





2512.692 EUR



7.1 EUR





5552.2 EUR



7.1 EUR





5495.4 EUR



7.1 EUR





5495.4 EUR



7.1 EUR





1618.8 EUR



7.1 EUR





1618.8 EUR



7.1 EUR





4622.1 EUR



7.1 EUR





312.4 EUR



7.098 EUR





7672.938 EUR



7.088 EUR





2608.384 EUR



7.088 EUR





1842.88 EUR



7.088 EUR





2842.288 EUR



7.088 EUR





1063.2 EUR



7.088 EUR





1049.024 EUR



7.088 EUR





35.44 EUR



7.088 EUR





1049.024 EUR



7.088 EUR





4458.352 EUR



7.088 EUR





4472.528 EUR



7.088 EUR





4458.352 EUR



7.086 EUR





2820.228 EUR



7.084 EUR





2805.264 EUR



7.082 EUR





2797.39 EUR



7.08 EUR





2442.6 EUR



7.074 EUR





4619.322 EUR



7.092 EUR





2687.868 EUR



7.092 EUR





2843.892 EUR



7.088 EUR





25970.432 EUR



7.068 EUR





7068 EUR



7.068 EUR





7068 EUR



7.068 EUR





7068 EUR



7.068 EUR





332.196 EUR



7.068 EUR





261.516 EUR



7.068 EUR





1364.124 EUR



7.066 EUR





5108.718 EUR



7.06 EUR





7060 EUR



7.06 EUR





1807.36 EUR



7.06 EUR





7709.52 EUR



7.06 EUR





4603.12 EUR



7.06 EUR





7060 EUR



7.06 EUR





5958.64 EUR



7.06 EUR





8161.36 EUR



7.06 EUR





14120 EUR



7.06 EUR





3586.48 EUR



7.06 EUR





218.86 EUR



7.06 EUR





3155.82 EUR



7.056 EUR





98.784 EUR



7.05 EUR





7050 EUR



7.05 EUR





4194.75 EUR



7.05 EUR





2855.25 EUR



7.05 EUR





6119.4 EUR



7.05 EUR





930.6 EUR



7.05 EUR





930.6 EUR



7.05 EUR





4596.6 EUR



7.05 EUR





6894.9 EUR



7.05 EUR





4286.4 EUR



7.05 EUR





4286.4 EUR



7.05 EUR





1692 EUR



7.048 EUR





5511.536 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.1263 EUR





502405.8840 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



