1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.1263 EUR 502405.8840 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
