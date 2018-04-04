DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.04.2018 / 13:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director and Chairman of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
19.64201 EUR 19642.01 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
19.64201 EUR 19642.01 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-03; UTC+8


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
