Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.04.2018 / 13:27



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the supervisory board

 

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44



 



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE0005493092

 

b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































































































































































































Currency Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 4,980 5976,00
EUR 4,986 1750,09
EUR 4,986 518,54
EUR 4,986 518,54
EUR 4,986 368,96
EUR 4,986 1381,12
EUR 4,986 1391,09
EUR 4,986 1396,08
EUR 4,986 1401,07
EUR 4,986 1750,09
EUR 4,990 14970,00
EUR 4,986 573,39
EUR 5,000 2500,00
EUR 5,000 2500,00
EUR 5,000 1935,00
EUR 5,000 3065,00
EUR 5,000 905,00
EUR 5,000 1015,00
EUR 5,000 160,00
EUR 5,000 580,00
EUR 5,000 2340,00
EUR 5,010 2975,94
EUR 5,010 2179,35
EUR 5,010 1382,76
EUR 5,010 1122,24
EUR 5,010 1057,11
EUR 5,010 676,35
EUR 5,010 616,23
EUR 5,010 4018,02
EUR 5,000 1930,00
EUR 5,005 12512,50
EUR 5,010 12525,00
EUR 5,010 1422,84
EUR 5,025 673,35
EUR 5,025 1005,00
EUR 5,025 834,15
EUR 5,025 1401,98
EUR 5,025 1110,53
EUR 5,030 12575,00
EUR 5,030 12575,00
EUR 5,030 6594,33
EUR 5,030 1664,93
EUR 5,030 191,14
EUR 5,030 2006,97
EUR 5,030 2006,97
EUR 5,030 2112,60
EUR 5,030 70,42
EUR 5,030 462,76
EUR 5,030 1403,37
EUR 5,030 140,84
EUR 5,030 2006,97
EUR 5,030 1378,22
EUR 5,135 5099,06
EUR 5,140 5844,18
EUR 5,175 4088,25
EUR 5,175 1635,30
EUR 5,175 1656,00
EUR 5,175 1216,13
EUR 5,175 1656,00
EUR 5,175 2872,13
EUR 5,175 2872,13
EUR 5,175 2872,13
EUR 5,175 2872,13
EUR 5,175 2872,13
EUR 5,175 1262,70
EUR 5,170 2062,83
EUR 5,170 1535,49
EUR 5,170 4653,00
EUR 5,170 2062,83
EUR 5,170 2062,83
EUR 5,170 548,02
EUR 5,170 2869,35
EUR 5,170 2869,35
EUR 5,170 2869,35
EUR 5,170 2316,16
EUR 5,170 553,19
EUR 5,170 1442,43
EUR 5,170 5,17

 

d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5,0574 EUR 202.296,00 EUR

 

e) Date of the transaction



2018-04-03 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

