Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the supervisory board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44







4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

Description:

ISIN: DE0005493092







b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Currency

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR

4,980

5976,00

EUR

4,986

1750,09

EUR

4,986

518,54

EUR

4,986

518,54

EUR

4,986

368,96

EUR

4,986

1381,12

EUR

4,986

1391,09

EUR

4,986

1396,08

EUR

4,986

1401,07

EUR

4,986

1750,09

EUR

4,990

14970,00

EUR

4,986

573,39

EUR

5,000

2500,00

EUR

5,000

2500,00

EUR

5,000

1935,00

EUR

5,000

3065,00

EUR

5,000

905,00

EUR

5,000

1015,00

EUR

5,000

160,00

EUR

5,000

580,00

EUR

5,000

2340,00

EUR

5,010

2975,94

EUR

5,010

2179,35

EUR

5,010

1382,76

EUR

5,010

1122,24

EUR

5,010

1057,11

EUR

5,010

676,35

EUR

5,010

616,23

EUR

5,010

4018,02

EUR

5,000

1930,00

EUR

5,005

12512,50

EUR

5,010

12525,00

EUR

5,010

1422,84

EUR

5,025

673,35

EUR

5,025

1005,00

EUR

5,025

834,15

EUR

5,025

1401,98

EUR

5,025

1110,53

EUR

5,030

12575,00

EUR

5,030

12575,00

EUR

5,030

6594,33

EUR

5,030

1664,93

EUR

5,030

191,14

EUR

5,030

2006,97

EUR

5,030

2006,97

EUR

5,030

2112,60

EUR

5,030

70,42

EUR

5,030

462,76

EUR

5,030

1403,37

EUR

5,030

140,84

EUR

5,030

2006,97

EUR

5,030

1378,22

EUR

5,135

5099,06

EUR

5,140

5844,18

EUR

5,175

4088,25

EUR

5,175

1635,30

EUR

5,175

1656,00

EUR

5,175

1216,13

EUR

5,175

1656,00

EUR

5,175

2872,13

EUR

5,175

2872,13

EUR

5,175

2872,13

EUR

5,175

2872,13

EUR

5,175

2872,13

EUR

5,175

1262,70

EUR

5,170

2062,83

EUR

5,170

1535,49

EUR

5,170

4653,00

EUR

5,170

2062,83

EUR

5,170

2062,83

EUR

5,170

548,02

EUR

5,170

2869,35

EUR

5,170

2869,35

EUR

5,170

2869,35

EUR

5,170

2316,16

EUR

5,170

553,19

EUR

5,170

1442,43

EUR

5,170

5,17







d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

5,0574 EUR

202.296,00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2018-04-03 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR





