2018. április 05., csütörtök, 17:16





Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


05.04.2018 / 17:16


Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018
German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte
English: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
