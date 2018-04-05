DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





05.04.2018 / 17:16





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018

German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte

English: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports





