Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


05.04.2018 / 21:11



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hany
Last name(s): Magour

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LION E-Mobility AG


b) LEI

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0132594711


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.07742 EUR 3000.0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.1 EUR 3000.0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstraße 16

6340 Baar

Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com





 
