1. Details of issuer


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany

  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Apr 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:

59.714.658














Language: English
