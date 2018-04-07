DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





1. Details of issuer



TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG



Theresienhöhe 28



80339 München



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

06 Apr 2018



3. New total number of voting rights:

15774667







