1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hany

Last name(s):

Magour



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the Board of Directors







b) Amendment

Wrong calculation of the Volume



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

LION E-Mobility AG





b) LEI

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

CH0132594711





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.07742 EUR





18231 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.1 EUR





18300 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Xetra

MIC:

XETR



