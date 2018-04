DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Forecast





06-Apr-2018 / 17:18 CET/CEST





Hamburg, April 6, 2018 - KROMI Logistik AG (ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5) announces that the Management Board has today adjusted its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2017/18 In the course of determining the preliminary figures for the third quarter 2017/18. So far, most recently in the 6-Month Report 2017/18, the Management Board had still assumed a continuous and significant improvement in the operating result (EBIT) compared to the previous year. However, the termination of the supply contract with a major customer will have a significantly negative impact on the gross profit margin and thus on the company"s operating result, contrary to initial expectations. For the 2017/18 financial year the Management Board therefore now expects the operating result at break-even or slightly positive before non-operating special effects from currency translation and the provision in connection with the resignation of CEO Jörg Schubert. For the sales development in 2017/18, the Management Board continues to forecast growth in the upper single-digit percentage range compared with the previous year.

KROMI Logistik AG offers manufacturing companies end-to-end outsourcing for their supply of precision machining tools, both in Germany and abroad. The company focuses on technically advanced machining tools for metalworking (consumable and cutting tools, e.g. drills). KROMI Logistik combines conventional tool retailing with a decentralised tool supply system that includes output machines in the customer"s production area and an IT-based tool management and controlling system. KROMI Logistik"s aim is to sustainably optimise the supply of resources (particularly tools) for its customers and to secure the availability of the appropriate resources at the right time and in the right place. The company is currently represented at four locations in Germany and four abroad (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Brazil and Spain), and is active in six other European countries. To date, KROMI Logistik has primarily focused on customers in the machine engineering, automotive suppliers and aerospace sectors as well as marine engine construction.

