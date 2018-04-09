DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on CEO position
2018. április 07., szombat, 23:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board will have a discussion on the bank"s CEO position on Sunday evening, April 8, 2018. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-38966
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
672263 07-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
