DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Deutsche Bank AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on CEO position





07-Apr-2018 / 23:11 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board will have a discussion on the bank"s CEO position on Sunday evening, April 8, 2018. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day.









07-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

