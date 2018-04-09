DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on CEO position

2018. április 07., szombat, 23:11





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Deutsche Bank AG: Supervisory Board to discuss on CEO position


07-Apr-2018 / 23:11 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Bank"s Supervisory Board will have a discussion on the bank"s CEO position on Sunday evening, April 8, 2018. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day.

 







Language: English
