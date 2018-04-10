Notification according to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the Wertpapierhandelsgesetz (WpHG - the German Securities Trading Act)

Naspers Limited, South Africa, hereby notifies Delivery Hero AG, Germany (the "issuer"), in accordance with Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG for itself and also on behalf of its subsidiaries, set forth in the Notification of Major Holdings dated March 29, 2018 and shown in its notification pursuant to Sec. 43. para. 1 WpHG (MIH DH Holdings B.V.; MIH Food Holdings B.V.; MIH e-commerce Holdings B.V.; Myrian International Holdings B.V.; MIH Ming He Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong) und MIH Holdings (pty) Ltd.) (together the "notifying parties"):





As notified by the notifying parties pursuant to Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on March 29, 2018, MIH Food Holdings B.V. acquired 22,359,857 voting rights on March 28, 2018 in the issuer from Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. ("Global Online") based on a share purchase agreement with Global Online dated September 28, 2017. The notifying parties hereby inform the issuer pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG as follows:

1. Current objectives underlying the acquisition of the voting rights (Sec. 43 para. 1, sentence 3 WpHG)

a) The investment does not serve to generate a trading profit, but is aimed at the implementation of the notifying parties" strategic goal of investing in high-growth platforms and marketplaces.

b) The notifying parties have currently no intention to increase their shareholding within the next twelve months. However, should future opportunities arise to obtain further voting rights of the issuer at attractive terms, the notifying parties will consider those on the same merits as they evaluate other investment opportunities.

c) The notifying parties have no intention to influence the composition of the issuer"s administrative, management and supervisory boards, apart from exercising their voting rights in the annual general meeting. In the medium run the notifying parties would aim at being adequately represented on the supervisory board.

d) The notifying parties do not intend to bring about a material change in the issuer"s capital structure, in particular as regards the equity and debt ratio and dividend policy.

2. Source of funds used (Sec. 43 para. 1, sentence 4 WpHG)

The notifying parties have used their existing cash resources (equity and existing credit lines) available within their group to fund the acquisition of the voting rights. These funds have been made available to MIH DH Holdings B.V. on the basis of a shareholder loan.

April 4, 2018

Naspers Limited