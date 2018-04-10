DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fyber N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





09.04.2018 / 18:27





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fyber N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: April 16, 2018

English: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations





09.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

