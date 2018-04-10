DGAP-AFR: Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


09.04.2018 / 18:27


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Fyber N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: April 16, 2018
English: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations














Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.

Johannisstr. 20

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/





 
