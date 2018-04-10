







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





09.04.2018 / 18:29







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ivo

Last name(s):

Huhmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.00 EUR





9672.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





5400.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





3504.00 EUR



23.95 EUR





2275.25 EUR



24.00 EUR





264.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





168.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





144.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





120.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





48.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

23.99 EUR





21595.25 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



09.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

