09.04.2018 / 19:41





Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016:

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: June 29, 2018

German: https://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: June 29, 2018

German: https://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html





