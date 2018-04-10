DGAP-AFR: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. április 09., hétfő, 19:41





Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


09.04.2018 / 19:41


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016:

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: June 29, 2018
German: https://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: June 29, 2018
German: https://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html














Language: English
Company: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft

Schleidenstraße 3

22083 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.beate-uhse.ag





 
