Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) - gross result of valuation and disposal of the portfolio in the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year





Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) is expected to post a gross result of valuation and disposal of the portfolio for the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year (1 October to 30 September) that will be substantially lower than the figure from the same quarter of last year. Under the business model of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, this result has a substantial impact on consolidated net income. Therefore, the consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2017/2018 is expected to be substantially lower than the figure from the same quarter of the 2016/2017 financial year.

The valuation of the DBAG portfolio is not yet complete. The gross result of valuation and disposal for the second quarter is expected to be in the single-digit million euro range. In the last financial year, the gross result of valuation and disposal in the second quarter was 35.4 million euros. DBAG is currently preparing its interim financial statements dated 31 March. The interim financial statements will be published on 8 May 2018.

The Board of Management



Frankfurt am Main, 9 April 2018

Issued by: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations

