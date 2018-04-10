DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: gross result of valuation and disposal of the portfolio in the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year
2018. április 09., hétfő, 20:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) - gross result of valuation and disposal of the portfolio in the second quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year
The valuation of the DBAG portfolio is not yet complete. The gross result of valuation and disposal for the second quarter is expected to be in the single-digit million euro range. In the last financial year, the gross result of valuation and disposal in the second quarter was 35.4 million euros. DBAG is currently preparing its interim financial statements dated 31 March. The interim financial statements will be published on 8 May 2018.
The Board of Management
