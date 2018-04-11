DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018

German: http://www.siemens.com/investor/de/finanzberichte.php

English: http://www.siemens.com/investor/en/financials.php





