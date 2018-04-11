DGAP-Adhoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Financial Statements 2016
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): Final Results
ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Financial Statements 2016
Frankfurt, 10 April 2018, The auditor of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG has informed the company that they will issue a disclaimer of opinion on the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2016.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board have not yet obtained the final audit report. As soon as the long form audit reports become available, Management Board and Supervisory Board will, in close coordination, analyze the reasons for the disclaimer of opinion.
ZhongDe Waste Technology AG intends to publish the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 by 21 May 2018.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About ZhongDe Group
ZhongDe Group, as one of the leading players in waste-to-energy industry in China, designs constructs, finances and operates waste-to-energy plants, which generate electricity from the incineration of solid municipal and industrial waste. After selling all BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) projects, ZhongDe Group is acting as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor to develop the incineration plants. Apart from this, it is focused on exploring the market in small scale waste-to-energy plants with waste disposal capacities of around 200 - 300 tons per day, which require less investment and have shorter construction periods. Since 1996, ZhongDe Group has installed approximately 200 waste incinerators in 13 provinces throughout China. It will continuously devote itself to the eco-friendly industry in China.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
|Messeturm 25th floor
|60308 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 69 50956 5656
|Fax:
|+ 49 69 50956 5520
|Internet:
|www.zhongde-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZDWT018
|WKN:
|ZDWT01
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
673227 10-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
