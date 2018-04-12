DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.04.2018 / 16:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Simon
Last name(s): Moroney

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG


b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of 9,884 stock options to subscribe for up to 2 shares each within the compensation as a Management Board Member (Stock-Option-Program 2018)

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
