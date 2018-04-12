DGAP-DD: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Hollander

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung



b) Amendment

Correction of the share price from 76.00 euros to 77.00 euros per share of the transaction published today

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005403901


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction of an asset manager


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
77.0000 EUR 1155000.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
77.0000 EUR 1155000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
