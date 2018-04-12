DGAP-AFR: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG


Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


11.04.2018


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 20, 2018
German: https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 20, 2018
German: https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte.html














Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag





 
