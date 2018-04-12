DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schweizer Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





11.04.2018 / 17:47





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 20, 2018

German: https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 20, 2018

German: https://www.schweizer.ag/de/investorrelations/finanzberichte.html





