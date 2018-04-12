DGAP-AFR: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. április 11., szerda, 20:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


11.04.2018 / 20:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd. hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018
English: http://www.eurodm.info/cgi-bin/show.ssp?companyName=eurodm&language=English&id=5000














11.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: Series D - Euro-DM Securities Ltd.

11-12 Esplanade

JE48PH St. Helier

Jersey





 
End of News DGAP News Service




673685  11.04.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=673685&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum