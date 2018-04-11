DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Final Results





MBB SE confirms preliminary figures and proposes a special dividend following a highly successful year 2017





11-Apr-2018 / 22:02 CET/CEST





MBB SE confirms preliminary figures and proposes a special dividend following a highly successful year 2017

Berlin, 11 April 2018 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, confirms the already published preliminary figures for 2017 and proposes a special dividend following a highly successful year 2017.

In 2017, MBB SE generated record revenue of EUR 403.1 million (prior year EUR 332.2 million) and thus grew by 21.3%. Adjusted for IPO effects, EBITDA reached a new all-time high at EUR 38.9 million (prior year EUR 30.4 million) with a margin of 9.6%. Adjusted consolidated earnings amounted to EUR 13.4 million (prior year EUR 14.3 million) leading to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 2.06 (prior year EUR 2.16) amid higher minorities following the Aumann IPO. As already published, reported earnings per share amount to EUR 0.71.

Group liquidity increased significantly to EUR 279.2 million (prior year EUR 77.4 million) while net cash increased to EUR 222.0 million (prior year EUR 22.2 million). The significant value creation thanks to the IPO as well as the capital increase of Aumann is reflected in the notable equity increase to EUR 385.1 million (prior year EUR 98.4 million) which corresponds to an equity ratio of 63.0% (prior year 36.9%).

Management views its equity as well as liquidity base as an excellent basis to pursue its ambitious growth strategy through organic as well as M&A driven growth. For 2017, the Board will propose to the annual general meeting on 28 June 2018 a dividend of EUR 0.66 per share (prior year EUR 0.61 per share) as well as a special dividend of the same amount. The total dividend hence corresponds to EUR 8.7 million. Since its IPO, MBB hence pays stable or increasing dividends.

For 2018, MBB guides for double-digit revenue and earnings growth to more than EUR 500 million in revenues as well as earnings per share of EUR 2.30 - 2.45.

The 2017 annual report will be published on 25 April 2018 while the financial report for the first quarter 2018 will be published on 14 May 2018. Both will be available for download at www.mbb.com.

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model which has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

