DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG reappoints Hermann J. Merkens Chairman of the Management Board prior to expiry of his contract, for another term of five years
2018. április 12., csütörtök, 08:31
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG reappoints Hermann J. Merkens Chairman of the Management Board prior to expiry of his contract, for another term of five years
- Term of office until April 2024
- Contract of Management Board member Christiane Kunisch-Wolff also extended by five years, prior to the end of her term of office
"Under the leadership of Hermann J. Merkens, Aareal Bank Group has enjoyed an excellent development over the past years", said Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "The Bank continues to perform very well in its operating business. With its Aareal 2020 programme for the future, Aareal Bank is excellently positioned to continue its success story."
Aareal Bank Group
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
673587 12.04.2018
