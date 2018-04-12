DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. extends data service by integrating data from Nielsen Marketing Cloud, PlaceIQ and Mobilewalla
2018. április 12., csütörtök, 10:40
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch
Berlin, 12 April 2018 - Fyber (FSE: FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, announced today that it has enriched its data-driven segmentation platform, Audience Vault, with demographic, interest and audience data from the Nielsen Marketing Cloud, location data for offline activities from PlaceIQ, and mobile app audience measurements from Mobilewalla. This information is automatically imported into Audience Vault, enabling publishers to create custom packages made up of their most lucrative audiences and make them available programmatically to their advertising partners. Because Audience Vault includes data from various leading data management platforms, publishers gain audience insights across a larger proportion of their user bases.
With this additional data, Audience Vault provides publishers with insights about consumers that are essential in determining their inventory"s true value. These insights include - but are not limited to - shopping habits, brand affinity, demographics, lifetime value, and app usage. Without Audience Vault, publishers are forced to rely on data scientists and multiple separate data integrations, which can become very costly and result in unreliable data.
Fyber partnered with Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for small businesses and consumers,
Audience Vault imports audience data from Nielsen Marketing Cloud, PlaceIQ, and Mobilewalla, which is then combined with the publisher"s first-party data, and Fyber"s auction and engagement data - such as video completion rates, click-through rates, bid depth, etc. Using Audience Vault, publishers can now immediately see the eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions) values of their audiences in the open marketplace, enable rich multi-dimensional segmentation, create private marketplaces, and change pricing - all from one console.
"We are supporting the idea that more bid data needs to be shared between publishers and demand side platforms," said Roni Anavi-Fass, VP of Product development at Fyber. "Inventory has become increasingly multi-dimensional and it is important for both parties to understand why the other is buying or selling an impression. We are confident that by sharing data through the Audience Vault, publishers will benefit at least as much as demand side platforms who leverage this same data for their own targeting."
These data-driven insights improve the efficiency of the entire ad ecosystem by enabling advertisers to target users more effectively. Using Audience Vault, publishers can stream impression opportunities that advertisers care about most, thereby becoming preferred suppliers for buyers.
About Fyber
Ansprechpartnerin für Investoren
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
673887 12.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]